SIT to submit report on Jeeva murder case on Thursday

Lucknow, June 14 The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the killing of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, is likely to submit its findings on Thursday, said senior police officials.

The SIT, headed by Additional Director General of Police (Technical) Mohit Agarwal, has Lucknow's Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nilabja Choudhury and inspector General of Police (Ayodhya range) Praveen Kumar as its members.

The SIT was constituted on the night of June 7, hours after Jeeva's killing inside a Lucknow court room. The assailant was dressed as a lawyer while eliminating Jeeva.

"Our investigation related to the incident is almost complete and the report will be submitted within the time limit of one week provided to us," said an SIT member.

He added that the process of recording statements of as many as 10 police personnel, who were deployed to bring Jeeva from Lucknow district jail to court, and some other cops deployed to ensure security of the court is already done.

The SIT member further said that the recreation of crime scene was also conducted to understand the sequence of events and the circumstances in which the shootout took place is also done.

He said that the SIT head, Mohit Agarwal, will compile all the facts and decide on submitting the report after concluding the report.

Earlier, the SIT had swung into the action soon after its formation and visited the crime scene inside the court room of SC/ST court at the old high court building, which is now part of the Lucknow district and sessions court premises.

The SIT started their investigation on the night of the incident.

The SIT recreated the crime scene on Thursday. Later, it recorded the statements of 10 police personnel on Thursday and Friday.

Similarly, the statements of four other local police official including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), West, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha were recorded on Monday.

Jeeva was shot dead allegedly by 26-year-old accused Vijay Yadav. He entered the court premises dressed as lawyer reportedly on the behest of an unknown mastermind.

In the shoot-out, three more people including two head constables Lal Mohammed and Kamlesh Chowdhary, and an 18-months-old girl Laxmi sustained injuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor