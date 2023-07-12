"Situation slowly returning to normal in Himachal...evacuation process is still on": Principal Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 : Himachal Pradesh Government on Wednesday said that situation is slowly returning to normal and the evacuation process is still on amid the heavy rainfall in the state.

While speaking to ANI, Principal Secretary (Revenue and Disaster management) Onkar Chand Sharma said," The situation is slowly returning to normal. Phone connectivity and internet connectivity have been restored in various parts of the state. The electricity situation has also improved. Various link roads have been opened. The evacuation process is still on."

Earlier today Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that around 50 per cent of stranded tourists have been evacuated from the flood-hit regions and added that the government's priority is to safely evacuate tourists.

"Our priority is to safely evacuate tourists and then focus on the restoration of electricity, power and water supply. Deputy CM and other ministers are also taking care of the situation. We have evacuated around 50 per cent of the stranded tourists. Around Rs 4,000 crores worth of properties have been damaged," CM Sukhu said.

Earlier in the day, Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and said the government is working hard to restore road transport and power supply.

Moreover, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination has been postponed to August 20 owing to incessant rainfall in the state which has led to damage to roads.

As per the data of the Disaster Management Authority so far till date, a total of over 1000 roads were closed, nearly 2,000 electricity schemes were affected and 1,200 water supply schemes were also hampered in the state due to rain.

The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali.

Earlier the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination was scheduled on July 23.

