Six arrested for cyber fraud in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dec 24 Six people were arrested in connection with cyber fraud of Rs 56 lakh in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand said: "The accused duped a company by impersonating its Managing Director (MD). Using the MD's photograph and the company logo as a WhatsApp display picture, one of the accused sent a message to the company's employee asking for an urgent transfer of Rs 56 lakh, claiming it was needed as a security deposit."

"The employee attempted to contact the MD but the latter was reportedly busy in a meeting. Believing the request to be genuine, the employee transferred the amount. Later, when the MD was contacted, he clarified that he had not made the request, the police said.

A complaint was filed on December 6 at the Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station, after which police traced the money trail and discovered that the funds had been transferred from Bengaluru to a bank account in Hyderabad.

"The individual in Hyderabad was identified and apprehended. He admitted to receiving the money and further transferring it to five other persons via bank transfer. The five individuals were also arrested," stated Police Commissioner Dayanand.

"This is a clear case of cyber fraud. Six people have been arrested, and one individual is believed to be absconding," Commissioner Dayanand said.

"We urge people not to trust online or phone-based communications blindly. Avoid falling victim to such cyber frauds," he said.

The court initially sent three accused to six days of police custody, after which all six were placed in judicial custody.

