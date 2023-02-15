Six coaches of Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar

In a unfortunate incident, The Godavari Express train from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad got derailed on Wednesday morning. Six coaches were derailed between Bibinagar to Ghatkesar.The railway track is said to have been damaged during the derailment, causing disruption to train services.

No casualties have been reported. The derailment sent panic among passengers. However, with the incident not resulting in any casualties, everyone heaved a sigh of relief. The train was moving at a low speed which is believed to have averted a major disaster. Passengers are being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches.The train, which had left Visakhapatnam at 17.20 hours on Tuesday was scheduled to reach Secunderabad at 05.10 hours.