Six held for abducting, killing minor in Delhi

New Delhi, April 19 Six people, including a juvenile, who were absconding after abducting and killing a 14-year-old boy, were nabbed from their hideout in Delhi after a massive hunt, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Ayush a.k.a Bhanja (19), a resident of Rohini, Siwansh a.k.a Shiva (19), a resident of Narela, Mohit a.k.a Lala, 21, a resident of Bankner and a 17-year-old boy.

Their arrest came days after a 14-year-old boy, Vishal, a resident of Narela, was found dead on the outskirts of Delhi.

In his statement, Vishal’s father Sanjay, alleged that his son was kidnapped and fatally beaten by two individuals named Deepak (son of a soldier) and Prateek.

“During the investigation, a man named Mota alias Deepak was apprehended, who on interrogation disclosed that he had hired Vishal to deliver batteries to shopkeepers daily. Mota suspected Vishal and his friend Sahil of stealing his batteries. On March 31, around 2 p.m. - 3 p.m., Mota and his friend Prateek went to Vishal's house to inquire about the missing batteries. Vishal agreed to meet them near a pond in Bankner village after recharging his phone,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) R.K. Singh.

During the meeting, Vishal was questioned about the stolen batteries by Mota and Shivansh. Sahil, Vishal's friend, was also called to the pond. After the inquiry, Mota and Shivansh brutally beat Vishal with a cable in front of Sahil.

“Subsequently, Mota called his other friends, Mohit, Ayush, and a juvenile. Together, they abducted Vishal and took him on a motorcycle to agricultural land in Lampur village, where they continued to beat him until his death. Vishal sustained multiple injuries all over his body,” said the DCP.

Vishal was admitted to the SRHC hospital by Mota and Prateek, where he died during the treatment. Both Mota and Prateek fled from the hospital. Mota was held, however, other accused were absconding.

“Police team examined the routes taken by the accused to flee from the spot. With the assistance of technical surveillance and manual information, the team successfully apprehended the four accused persons: Ayush, Shivansh, Prateek, and Mohit,” the DCP added.

