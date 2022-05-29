Six killed in tempo traveller collision in UP

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), May 29 Six people, including a woman, were killed and nine others seriously injured when a tempo traveller ran into a truck on Lakhimpur-Bahraich highway on Sunday morning.

Four of the injured persons are said to be critical.

The victims from Karnataka were on their way to Ayodhya for pilgrimage.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to ensure help and treatment to the injured persons.

