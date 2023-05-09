Six shops gutted in fire in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi, no casualties reported

Ri Bhoi (Meghalaya) [India], May 9 : At least six shops were destroyed and properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a market in the Nongpoh area of Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

However, no casualties or injury to anyone was reported in the fire, they said.

The fire was noticed by locals of the area, who in turn raised an alarm and informed the fire department.

Soon after the receipt of the information, a team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and fire department rushed to the area and started the operation, and brought the situation under control.

"Around six shops and commercial establishments along with properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire incident," officials said.

"No casualty was reported in the incident," they added.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

