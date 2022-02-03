Slammed over Hema Malini remark, RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary clarifies

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, who has been slammed for his Hema Malini remark, clarified that it was a 'sarcastic' comment.

"Attempts were being made to poach our candidate from Maant seat. Yogesh (Nauhwar) had said from the stage that he was offered an MP post. So I said it sarcastically that they are going to make him Hema Malini," said RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chaudhary on Tuesday during a campaign in Mathura said, "Aaj mere liye itni meethi meethi baatain. Yogesh ji ko Amit Shah ne baataya. Hum aapko Hema Malini banayenge. Unhe mujse pyaar nahi hai. Unhe mujhe khush karke kya mil jaayega. Mujhe toh nahi banna Hema Malini. (BJP has no love for me. It is surprising to know that they talking 'sweet things' about me'. What will they (BJP) get by pleasing me? I don't want to be Hema Malini).

Chaudhary's remark came as Union Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Jat leaders in New Delhi last month had said the BJP's doors are always open for the RLD.

Hema Malini is a BJP MP from Mathura who defeated Jayant Chaudhury in the 2014 UP polls in Mathura.

Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

