Slapping incident: Naresh Meena sent to Tonk jail amid tight security

Jaipur, Nov 15 Naresh Meena, the Independent candidate who contested Rajasthan by-polls from Deoli-Uniara seat was shifted to Tonk Jail amid tight security on Friday evening.

Meena slapped an SDM during polling for by-elections and was later arrested by the police. Thereafter, he was presented in Niwai court through video conferencing, from where he was ordered to be sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Naresh was shifted to Tonk jail amid tight security on Friday evening.

Naresh Meena appeared through video conferencing while 52 other accused appeared in Niwai court, said reports.

Meanwhile, the district collector Saumya Jha and SP Vikas Sangwan toured the violence hit areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the district collector said, "We are investigating the matter. We shall lend ears to all. Action will be taken once the report comes."

"Whatever the demands of the villagers are, we will send a proposal forward to fulfill them. Their demands will be fulfilled after the code of conduct ends," she added.

SP Vikas Sangwan was also present with the district collector. Both the officers took stock of the village where violence was reported post arrest of Naresh Meena. The police have deployed more than 4000 jawans in Tonk, Niwai, Deoli and Uniara.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena accused a few people of notching up the conspiracy and carrying out the violence.

He said, "Selected people carried out this incident. It was planned. Whoever the criminal is, of any caste, associated with any party, he should go behind the bars."

Meanwhile, the members of RAS Association called off their two-day strike after meeting the Chief Minister today.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor