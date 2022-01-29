Slogans raised hailing Jayant Chaudhary outside UP's Rampur jail on Republic Day, probe ordered

A probe has been ordered into the incident where some police personnel posted at Rampur jail raised slogans hailing Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

The probe was ordered on Friday after the purported video of police personnel raising slogans hailing Jayant Chaudhary went viral on social media.

According to the jail superintendent, the incident took place outside the jail premises on Wednesday after the commendation medals were awarded to some of the police personnel on Republic Day. The workers danced on the patriotic songs and chanted patriotic slogans.

Meanwhile, one police personnel shouted the RLD leader's name after which the cops shouted "Zindabad".

The Jail Superintendent toldthat the probe into the whole incident has been ordered and a notice has been sent to the police personnel seeking an explanation.

A probe into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor