Snatchers shoot Delhi man in face for resisting robbery

New Delhi, May 23 A 35-year-old man was shot on his cheek by four people while they attempted to snatch a gold chain and bracelet from him, an official said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Pradeep Singh Sandhu, a resident of Hari Nagar in west Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ghanshyam Bansal said the incident took place around 11.20 p.m. on Sunday when Pradeep was having ice cream with his brother in Law Simarjeet near Hari Nagar clock tower.

"Four people who came in a car, in a bid to snatch gold chain and bracelet, fired a round which hit Pradeep on his cheek," the DCP said, adding that the injured Pradeep was then rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is now said to be stable and out of danger.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was and the investigation was initiated.

The police have constituted multiple teams to nab the accused. "CCTV of the area are being examined. The data is also being scrutinised. Sources have been deployed," the senior official informed.

