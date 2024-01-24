Snowfall over western Himalayan Region likely from tomorrow: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 24 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that under the influence of two feeble western disturbances, light isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan region from Thursday to January 30.

The IMD further said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next five days while cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next two days and decrease in intensity thereafter.

In its daily, bulletin, the weather forecast agency further said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-6 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, in isolated pockets of north Haryana, northwest Uttar Pradesh while 7-10 degree Celsius over many parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.

“These are below normal by 2-4 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, north Haryana; some parts of Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Rajasthan and Bihar. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 3.4 degree Celsius reported at Ambala (Haryana),” said the IMD.

The IMD predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the night/morning over some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during Wednesday night to Sunday morning.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning in some parts of Bihar during till Sunday,” said the IMD.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Wednesday and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets for subsequent two days,” said the IMD.

The IMD also said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

“Ground frost conditions are very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday and Thursday,” said the IMD.

