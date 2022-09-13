Social media norms laid down for UP cops

Lucknow, Sep 13 Policemen in Uttar Pradesh making video reels, dubsmashing dialogues and songs from films and uploading their videos that show them dancing and singing in uniform, will now face strict action.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a list of rules for personnel who are active on the social media.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, said: "Anything that compromises with the dignity of the uniform will not be allowed. It is against the service conduct rules of the government.

"Wherever an act of cops indulging in such reel surfaces, action as per rules will be taken by its district police chief."

In a few recent instances, reels showcasing both male and female cops lip-syncing and dancing to film songs and dialogues have gone viral on social media.

Taking note of the increasing number of such videos, the department, for the first time, has come up with a detailed code of conduct regarding the use of social media.

As every post/video on social media can be easily accessed by people, hence formulation of social media rules for police was essential, said a senior officer.

The police personnel have also been directed not to put their pictures/videos in Khaki and brandishing their weapons.

Recently, a 15-second video of a constable in uniform seen acting in front of a police outpost in Prayagraj had gone viral on the social media.

SSP, Prayagraj, Shailesh Kumar Pandey suspended Ramesh Kumar, a constable posted at Attarsuiya police station.

A probe has been ordered into one such reel by a woman constable in Bahraich.

If a policeman/woman is using social media for private purposes then he will have to clarify that he is doing so in his personal capacity, the order said.

The code of conduct also directs police personnel and officers to use decent language on social media and not to resort to cyber bullying or to harass people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor