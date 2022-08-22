Soldier injured in Rajouri 'Fidayeen' attack succumbs

Jammu, Aug 22 A soldier, injured in the August 11 terrorist suicide attack in J&K's Rajouri district, succumbed in the hospital on Monday, taking the toll of killed army personnel to five, officials said.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Devender Anand, tweeted: "In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Cdr Northern Command & all ranks paid homage with full Military Honours to the #braveheart Havaldar Satyapal who succumbed to his injuries; fought #gallantly during the terrorist attack in #Rajouri sector".

Four soldiers, including a JCO, and two 'Fidayeen' (suicide) terrorists were killed on August 11 when alert troops foiled the terrorists' attempt to enter the army camp at Pargal village in Darhal area of Rajouri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor