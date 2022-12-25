Soldiers, citizens donate blood to commemorate Army day 2023 in Hyderabad

The Indian Army units deployed across various states of the country undertook a massive blood donation drive on Saturday in line with the ongoing series of events in the Southern part of the country in a run-up to the Army Day events.

According to Defence PRO, the humanitarian drive by the Indian Army was undertaken in coordination with prominent civil hospitals and social organisations to ensure that the donated blood units reach needy patients in time.

Organized under the theme of 'Donate Blood - Save Lives', these blood donation camps were conducted by Southern Command in the run-up to the forthcoming 75th Army Day on 15 Jan 23. 7,500 units of blood was organised through voluntary donations and a data bank of 75,000 volunteers was compiled for blood donations in an emergency.

" The blood donation campaign saw an overwhelming response from Army personnel & their dependents, Civil Defence Employees, NCC cadets, College Students, Army Public School teachers and volunteers from all walks of life. These camps were organised in all major cities as well as remote areas across ten states in the Southern Command area of responsibility," the statement said.

In Secunderabad, the blood donation campaign was undertaken at Military Hospital Secunderabad and was inaugurated by Brigadier K Somashankhar, SM, Officiating GOC Telangana and Andhra Sub Area in the presence of senior veterans, Brigadier Sanjay Singh, Commandant Military Hospital and civil dignitaries.

" 411 units of blood were collected. In addition to the blood donation drive, free health check-ups for lifestyle diseases, a health education exhibition and theme-based activities like Rangoli making were made part of the event to spread awareness regarding blood donation," the statement said.

"The event organised under the theme of 'Donate Blood - Save Lives' has contributed immensely to renewing the Soldier-Citizen connection and reaffirmed the commitment of the Indian Army to stand shoulder to shoulder with our citizens who require an emergency infusion of blood. This noble gesture shall go a long way in motivating people from all sections of society, particularly the youth in their duty towards the society and participating in such activities which can save precious lives," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor