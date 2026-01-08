Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A throwback to golden jubilee celebrations in 2001 

New Delhi, Jan 8 The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, commencing on Thursday, marks the 75th anniversary of the consecration ceremony of Jyotirlinga at the historic Somnath Temple, setting the stage for a series of spiritual programmes and events planned throughout the year.

Modi Archive, a popular social media handle on X, has shared throwback images from an event in 2001, when the temple celebrated its golden jubilee and saw the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Home Minister L.K. Advani in attendance.

The event, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the consecration ceremony, was overseen by the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi.

"On 31st October 2001, a historic gathering took place at the Somnath Temple. The event marked the conclusion of the year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Pran Pratishtha of the Jyotirlinga at the historic Somnath Temple," the X handle shared.

"The date also coincided with Sardar Patel's birth anniversary - the Iron Man who first planned the renovation of the Somnath Temple in 1951," it also informed.

At the event, the then CM Modi recalled the vision of stalwarts such as Dr Rajendra Prasad and Kanhaiyalal Maniklal Munshi, whose dedication and perseverance made the resurrection of Somnath possible.

Giving an emotive speech, PM Modi, the then Chief Minister, had said that the Somnath temple reflects the conscience of the nation and also remembered those 'warriors' who sacrificed their lives for securing the first of 12 Jyotirlingas from foreign invaders.

Today, the commencement of Somnath Swabhiman Parv commemorates 1000 years of the temple facing the first attack in 1026 and celebrates its enduring legacy and resilience over the centuries.

PM Modi also took to X to extend his greetings to the nation, recalling the timeless civilisational spirit that has kept the Somnath temple alive in the hearts of millions for over a millennium.

He also shared some pictures from his previous visits to the temple and invited citizens to participate in the celebrations by sharing memories.

PM Modi is set to visit the Somnath Temple on Sunday, where he will participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations.

As part of the observance, year-long activities and a series of spiritual and social programmes are being organised at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, with events scheduled from January 8 to January 11.

The central theme of the Parv is "Unbroken Faith", underscoring the temple's significance as a symbol of resilience, cultural continuity and national unity.

