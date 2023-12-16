Speaker Om Birla denies any link between MP suspensions and Parliament Security Breach

A major security breach occurred on December 13 when two individuals allegedly jumped inside the Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery above the chamber and threw some canisters inside the parliament, which disrupted the ongoing winter session of parliament and caused chaos. This incident occurred on the same day when India marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. This incident raised serious security concerns. Three days after the Parliament security breach, Om Birla, speaker of Parliament, wrote a letter to all the members saying there is no link between the security breach and the recent suspension of the 13 MPs from the lower house.

Birla stated, "It is unfortunate that some members and political parties are linking the decision of the house to suspend some members from the service of the house to the incident that occurred on December 13, 2023." He also added, “This is unwarranted. There is no association between the suspension of the members and the incident on December 13. The suspension is purely to uphold the sanctity of the house."

An investigation will be done.

Birla also mentioned that "a high-level inquiry committee has been formed to do an in-depth investigation of the incident that took place inside the House. The committee has already started working. The report of this committee will soon be shared with the House.” He also assured that he has already formed a Powered Committee, which will review the various aspects of security and formulate an action plan to ensure such incidents will never occur.

Six individuals were arrested.

According to the latest report, six individuals have been arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach case. Delhi Police revealed that Lalit Jha, identified as the mastermind of the attack, aimed to instigate anarchy in the country and compel the government to address their demands through the actions of his group. The arrests mark a significant development in the investigation, shedding light on the motives and individuals involved in the security breach incident at Parliament.