Special CBI team in Kolkata to probe doctor rape-murder case

Kolkata, Aug 14 A special team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), accompanied by a forensic expert, reached here on Wednesday to investigate the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

The investigating team, which arrived from Delhi, has seven members.

The team first went to the agency’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata and then to its other office at the central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

The central agency team will take custody of the sole arrested accused in the case, Sanjay Ray, a civic volunteer, from Kolkata Police on Wednesday only.

As per the latest information available, a team of city police personnel have already reached state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in south Kolkata for a medical check-up of the accused following which he will be handed over to the CBI officials.

The CBI has already started the investigation by registering a case under different sections of rape and murder. The city police have handed over the case diary to the CBI.

On Tuesday, a division bench of Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, while expressing anguish over the progress of investigation in the matter by the city police, ordered an immediate court-monitored CBI probe in the case.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have issued a statement claiming to have transferred the case documents to the CBI following the Calcutta High Court order. “We are committed to providing any assistance the agency needs to ensure that the victim’s family receives justice,” the statement read.

In the statement, the city police claimed that they used their best resources and worked absolutely professionally on the investigation into the recent tragic incident.

The body of the junior doctor and a postgraduate student was found in the seminar room of the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on August 9 morning. A civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, Sanjay Roy, was later arrested. The murder has sparked widespread outrage, with doctors and nurses leading protests in Kolkata and other parts of India.

