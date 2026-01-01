Special Intensive Revision gains momentum in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls saw a good response from political parties and the general public, with around 60,061 claims and objections received in Kerala.

Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer on Monday released the daily bulletin of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) covering claims and objections up to December 31, 2025, against the draft electoral roll of 2,54,42,352 electors.

The claims and objections period opened on 23rd December and will go on till 22nd January 2026.

The representations were submitted by recognised political parties through their Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The various political parties which submitted include six national parties.

The CPI-M with 21,246 led from the front. Congress – 20,278, BJP – 7,249, AAP -175, Bahujan Samaj Party- 5 and National People’s Party-9.

Among the state parties which submitted include CPI- 5,120, IUML -4,289, JD (S)- 27, Kerala Congress – 474, Kerala Congress ( M) – 493 and RSP 596. A total of 405,308 applications were received for inclusion of names through Form-6 and Form-6A, while 2,419 applications seeking deletion of names were submitted using Form-7 after the publication of the draft electoral roll.

Before the publication of the draft roll, 3.59 lakh applications for inclusion and 30,202 applications from overseas electors were received.

In the same period, 2,419 objections seeking the deletion of names were filed.

After the publication of the draft roll, an additional 28,529 applications for inclusion and 6,242 overseas elector applications were received directly from voters, along with 37 objections seeking deletions.

The Election Commission has clarified that only applications submitted in prescribed forms are treated as valid claims or objections, and that general complaints or representations without the required documentation are not counted.

The claims and objections window will remain open until January 22, after which the final electoral roll will be prepared.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor