Spreading hope and happiness: Aab-e-Rawan launches Ramzan initiative to serve needy in Srinagar hospitals

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 : As a gesture of kindness and humty, Srinagar-based non-government orgsation Aab-e-Rawan has made it a mission to help the needy in the central Kashmir's Srinagar hospitals during the month of Ramzan.

The orgzation is providing meals to people during Sehri and Iftar in hospitals including Shri Maharaja Hari Singh, commonly known as SMHS Hospital or Hedwun Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital. Apart from this, the group is providing Ramdhan kits to underprivileged families in Srinagar.

Notably, Ramzan is a Muslim month of intense prayer and fasting which commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Islam's Prophet Muhammad. Meals are not taken during daylight hours, though food and drink are served before dawn and after sunset. It is normally a time for prayer, charity, community and spending time with family

"This initiative has been started from the first day of the month of Ramzan. Initially, our teams are visiting both the hospitals to collect data during the day on the patients and their attendants and after that the management is being done accordingly," Khalid Bukhari, a founder of this orgsation.

After collecting data in hospitals, the cooking and other arrangements of packing are done till very late at night following which our different teams are distributing it among the needy. This meal-providing activity enabled us to stand by those families in times of distress and pain, he said.

Bukhari, along with his team is serving Iftar and Sehri meals every day to more than 1500 people from all walks of life at these two hospitals. "For the past three years, we were serving meals to patients and attendants," he said.

He further said that the Sehri meal consists of rice with vegetables, pulses, and chicken on alternate days, while the Iftar packet consists of bananas, a water bottle, dates, and juice packets. The volunteers arrive several hours before the Iftar time to take care of all the necessary arrangements.

Khalid said that multiple volunteers are working with his orgsation and they are committed to serving the people in future also. They are tirelessly working for the welfare and betterment of the weaker sections of society. "Mainly people contribute to this noble cause. We are just facilitators and it is one of the best services during the holy month of Ramzan," he added.

Bukhari further said that in hospitals there are no such arrangements for community iftar. "We have started this initiative and hope that in the future more people will join this noble cause," he added.

"We are doing this continuously in the month of Ramadan and will continue to do so," he said, adding that then the orgzation celebrates Eid in Abhinandan Home (Modern English School) Solina for specially-abled children in Srinagar where the children are being asked to mention their wishes and later those things are being brought to them by us.

