Srinagar Deputy Commissioner visits Narayan Mutt Tulsibagh to assess measures for restoration of temple architecture

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 : The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Friday visited Narayan Temple in Tulsi Bagh area, to assess measures for its restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance of architecture and heritage.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accomped by the Chief Planning Officer, Deputy Director, Culture Department, Executive Engineer R&B, Tehsildars South and other Officers of concerned Departments.

On the occasion, the DC along with Officers took an onsite inspection of the required upgradation, renovation, and repair works and asked the concerned Officers to prepare a DPR regarding the same by May 14, 2023, so that works related to restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance of architecture and heritage of the temple are taken up at the earliest.

The DC also asked them to incorporate the works related to the upgradation and augmentation of the drainage system of the temple in the ongoing drainage network project to overcome the waterlogging issue at the premises of the religious place.

The DC also asked for submitting a proposal for landscaping at the premises besides face-lifting of the main entrance and pathway to the temple.

The DC also asked to prepare a DPR for Khatamband Ceiling inside the Temple with visible impact while maintaining the architecture and heritage of Kashmir.

He further asked them to incorporate all necessary repairs and face-lifting works in the project to give an aesthetic look to the temple.

During the visit, the members of the Managing Body of the Temple apprised the DC about the renovation measures required to be taken up.

