'Srinagar Eye' proposal awaits J&K government's approval

Srinagar, Oct 8 Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to instal 'Srinagar Eye' on the pattern of 'London Eye' in the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, in a boost to the tourism sector.

"A giant Ferris Wheel would be part of the Srinagar Eye to attract tourists to the Lake."

"We have also submitted the site proposal for approval. Environmental impact, financial involvement in modelling etc are being considered by the government before the proposal gets approval.

"Environmental assessment is the main hurdle and once cleared at that level, Srinagar Eye would become a reality sooner than most of us believe," said an official.

In London, London Eye or the Millennium Wheel as it is called, is constructed on the banks of Thames. It is Europe's tallest cantilevered observation wheel which attracts more than 3 million tourists each year.

