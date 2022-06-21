Srinagar records lowest June temperature in nearly half century
By IANS | Published: June 21, 2022 08:15 PM 2022-06-21T20:15:05+5:30 2022-06-21T20:25:15+5:30
Srinagar, June 21 Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city on Tuesday recorded maximum of 15 degrees Celsius - the coldest June temperature in nearly a half century.
A Met department official said that Srinagar city's maximum temperature was the coldest June day temperature since 1975.
"Tuesday's maximum temperature is 14.2 degrees below normal. A temperature of 15 degrees Celsius is very common in February in Srinagar," the official said.
Higher reaches in J&K and Ladakh have received fresh snowfall during the last 3 days. Chilly wind blowing into the Valley from snow-clad mountains has pushed the temperature down in the hinterland.
Weather office has forecast improvement from Wednesday afternoon onwards.
