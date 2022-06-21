Srinagar records lowest June temperature in nearly half century

Published: June 21, 2022

Srinagar records lowest June temperature in nearly half century

Srinagar, June 21 Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city on Tuesday recorded maximum of 15 degrees Celsius - the coldest June temperature in nearly a half century.

A Met department official said that Srinagar city's maximum temperature was the coldest June day temperature since 1975.

"Tuesday's maximum temperature is 14.2 degrees below normal. A temperature of 15 degrees Celsius is very common in February in Srinagar," the official said.

Higher reaches in J&K and Ladakh have received fresh snowfall during the last 3 days. Chilly wind blowing into the Valley from snow-clad mountains has pushed the temperature down in the hinterland.

Weather office has forecast improvement from Wednesday afternoon onwards.

