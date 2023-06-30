Stalin holds high level discussion on Governor's dismissal order of minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday held a discussion with state Law Minister S Regupathy at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat over the recent removal of jailed DMK minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. The contentious move was later put on hold, sources said.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Advocate NR Elango and Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Shunmagasundhram and others were also present at the meeting.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had earlier said that the Governor does not have the right to dismiss any Minister without the state government's directive and his government will proceed legally in the matter.

"Governor doesn't have the right (to dismiss a sitting minister) and we will face this legally," he said.

In a release issued by the Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi stated, "Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect."

The release further stated, "Abusing his position as a Minister, he (Senthil Balaji) has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice. He is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Some more criminal cases against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal codes are being investigated by the State Police."

The Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise in the MK Stalin government, Balaji, was arrested on June 14 and admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor