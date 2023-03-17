"State Govt to resolve demands of agitating drivers within three months", Odisha Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 17 : In view of the ongoing State wide strike of 'Odisha Driver Mahasangha' along with other associations, Pradeep Kumar Jena, the Chief Secretary of Odisha on Thursday assured the members of 'Driver Ekata Mahasangha' to resolve their demands within three months.

The announcement came after a meeting between the Chief Secretary and the representatives of the Drivers' Mahasangh.

Odisha Driver Ekata Mahasangha, a federation of around five lakh drivers has been protesting for two days, demanding social security measures for drivers including pension after 60 years of age, insurance, death and accidental benefits, proper parking facilities and amenities of highways etc.

After the meeting held with Chief Secretary, the Drivers' Association has indicated to cooperate and consider the assurance.

The supply of essential commodities like vegetables, fuel and gas was badly hit across the state for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to an indefinite strike by Drivers Ekata Mahasangha.

According to Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha, more than 400 trucks with essential things are stranded at different locations as their drivers have joined the protest.

To overcome such difficulties, a Task Force was constituted under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. Other members of the Task Force included the Director General of Police, Odisha, the Development Commissioner, the Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare and the Transport Commissioner.

The Committee held its first meeting on Thursday evening and monitored the current situation. The Task Group initiated various steps to ensure the smooth movement of essential commodities. Alternate strategies were put in place for the movement of multiple commodities including fuel, to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

