Stock Market: Indian financial markets to remain shut today for Republic Day

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE as well as commodity exchange MCX will remain shut on January 26. The bond and foreign exchange (forex) markets will also assume a holiday on Republic Day. There are 15 holidays in all in 2023, according to the NSE and BSE holiday calendars — Republic day being the first on the list. After Republic Day, the next stock market holiday will be on March 7 for Holi.