Stones pelted at Ganesh pandal in Gujarat's Surat, six arrested

Surat, Sep 9 Six people were arrested for pelting stones at a Ganesh pandal in the Sayedpura area of Gujarat's Surat on Monday, said officials here, adding that 27 others, who were involved in encouraging the incident have also been detained.

Stone-pelting at the Ganpati pandal led to widespread unrest on Sunday evening. The angry locals took to the streets against the stone pelting incident, leading to widespread unrest and vehicle damage. The protesters, enraged by the stone-pelting incident, surrounded the local police station, demanding swift justice. Police had to resort to the lathi charge and use tear gas to control the growing crowd.

Local sources revealed that a group of individuals targeted the Ganpati pandal, sparking anger among devotees and residents. The situation escalated quickly, with protesters taking to the streets and damaging vehicles in retaliation. In response, Surat police resorted to lathi charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, but a large number of protesters again gathered later, demanding action.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi confirmed the incident, stating that six individuals were involved in the stone-pelting.

“All six have been arrested, along with 27 others who are accused of inciting the act,” Sanghvi said during a media briefing. He assured the public that an investigation was underway and stern action would be taken against anyone disturbing the peace. "Police are deployed in all areas of Surat to ensure law and order," he added.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot provided additional details, explaining that the initial stone-pelting was carried out by a group of children, which then led to a more significant clash.

“The police immediately took the children involved into custody, but the situation escalated quickly. Lathi charges were conducted in areas where necessary, and tear gas was deployed to bring the situation under control,” Gehlot said. “Around 1,000 police personnel are currently deployed to maintain peace,” he added.

The heightened tensions prompted authorities to maintain a high alert across the city to prevent further escalation during the ongoing Ganesh Utsav celebrations.

Surat’s Saiyedpura area has become a focal concern for the authorities. With the stone-pelting incident casting a shadow over the Ganesh Utsav festivities, the police and administration are working to ensure peace and calm. "We are monitoring the situation closely, and anyone found disturbing communal harmony will face strict action," said Sanghvi during his visit to the scene.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor