Students clash at JNU as ABVP, Left-backed groups disagree on poll committees

New Delhi, March 1 Some students were injured in a clash between two groups in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here, said police on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night between the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed groups, reportedly after disagreements over the appointment of election committee members at the School of Languages. The altercation grew uncontrollable and led to the clash.

Police have received three medico-legal case reports of students, Anwesha Rai, Shaurya and Madhurima, regarding the injuries from Safdarjung hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Meena, said, "PCR calls were received at around 1:15 a.m. regarding a scuffle between students at GBM in JNU. Multiple complaints have been received in this regard and the allegations are being verified."

A video circulating on social media platform X depicts a person hitting others with a stick, while another video shows someone hurling a bicycle at them.

Other videos from the scene purportedly display individuals being attacked by a group, despite efforts by university security personnel to intervene and stop them.

Meanwhile, ABVP in a statement said that a disturbing incident unfolded within the premises of JNU, involving a group of individuals led by the self-proclaimed JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh, along with Danish Ali and Swati Singh, among others.

“The group launched a vicious attack on students affiliated with the Bachelors and Masters programs at the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies. The assailants, reportedly associated with Ghosh and her cohorts, unleashed a wave of violence against the students, demonstrating an appalling disregard for human safety and dignity. Shockingly, even physically handicapped students were not spared from the brutality inflicted upon them,” it said.

“The assault on students of the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies represents a grave violation of the principles of education, tolerance, and human decency. As the JNU community grapples with the aftermath of this reprehensible act, it is imperative that justice be served and measures be implemented to safeguard the welfare of all members within the academic fraternity,” it added.

