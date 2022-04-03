Students to get additional time and more choices in offline exams declares DU

After the two years of the pandemic, students are finally going to face an offline exam, but due to this the writing speed and practice of offline exams of students have to get weak, and to make sure the changes and help the students the DU decided to give additional 30 minutes and more choices in the question paper to students.

DU EXAMS 2022: OFFLINE EXAMS IN MAY-JUNE

In May and June, students will appear for exams in offline mode this will be for the second, fourth, and sixth semesters.

DU EXAMS 2022: OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

DU issued an official notification on Friday, in which the university said that the duration of each exam will be extended by 30 minutes. "Faculty/Department will be requested to give additional choices in the Question Paper, wherever applicable," it said.

"Those students who have filled the Examination Form and are not able to appear for it for justifiable reasons may be given another chance to appear for the same. For that purpose, Phase-II of the aforesaid examination will be conducted for the leftover (remaining) students," it added.