Such inquiry committee necessary to prevent threat to democracy: SC Senior Advocate over 5-member committee to probe PM security lapse

After Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a five-member committee headed by retired SC judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe the security lapse matter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab on January 5, a Senior Advocate said that the setting up of the committee is necessary to prevent any threat to our democracy.

The other members of the Committee are Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) or his nominee not below the rank of IG, DGP Union Territory of Chandigarh, ADGP of Punjab (Security) and Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh who also is the President of Bar Association of SC said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the PM of India and not of any political party. When it comes to the security of the Prime Minister of India, the matter becomes very grave. If there is any threat to the Prime Minister's security, then there would be a threat to our democracy. That's why the constitution of such a committee was necessary. The court-monitored probe culminates early. If anybody tries to delay it, the court has the power to ensure complete compliance with the committee."

Talking about the need for the constitution of the committee by the top court, Singh, a former Additional Solicitor General, said that the intervention of the Supreme Court was important to make sure that such incident of PM's lapse of security does not occur again.

"There are two important points in the inquiry committee that has been constituted. One is that, who is responsible for the lapse of the security of the Prime Minister because the movement of the PM is based on a protocol. Officials at every level are involved in this. All of them have to make sure that there is no interruption in the movement of the Prime Minister," Singh said.

"If it has come, they also have to see who is responsible for the same. The intervention of the Supreme Court was important. The court has intervened to make sure such an incident does not take place again," he added.

The five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court will inquire into the issue of breach of PM Modi's security and the Court stayed all existing inquiries into the matter.

"We are of the considered opinion that this can't be left to one-sided inquiries. A judicially trained independent mind assisted by officers, well acquainted with security considerations, and High Court Registrar General, who seized records on our orders, would inquire into the incident," the Bench said.

The top court's order came on a PIL seeking a judicial probe into the breach of the Prime Minister's security while on a visit to Punjab.

The plea in the top court was filed by 'Lawyers' Voice' alleging that PM's security breach was a deliberate lapse on part of the State and sought the preservation of evidence on security arrangements and action against "erring" officials of the Punjab government.

( With inputs from ANI )

