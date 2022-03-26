Sucha Singh is new superintendent of Patiala Central Jail

Sucha Singh will be the new superintendent of the Patiala Central Jail, said an official notice by the Punjab government on Saturday.

The announcement was made a day after the surprise visit of Jail Minister Harjot Singh Bains to the Central Jail here.

Sucha Singh replaces Shivraj Singh Nandgarh.

( With inputs from ANI )

