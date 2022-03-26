Sucha Singh is new superintendent of Patiala Central Jail
By ANI | Published: March 26, 2022 09:01 PM2022-03-26T21:01:03+5:302022-03-26T21:10:08+5:30
Sucha Singh will be the new superintendent of the Patiala Central Jail, said an official notice by the Punjab government on Saturday.
The announcement was made a day after the surprise visit of Jail Minister Harjot Singh Bains to the Central Jail here.
Sucha Singh replaces Shivraj Singh Nandgarh.
( With inputs from ANI )
( With inputs from ANI )