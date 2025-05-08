'Suicide Attacks By Terrorists At Pathankot Rajouri False': Indian Army

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 8, 2025 23:01 IST2025-05-08T23:01:05+5:302025-05-08T23:01:48+5:30

The Indian Army officials have stated that news reports concerning suicide attacks by terrorists at Pathankot or Rajouri are ...

The Indian Army officials have stated that news reports concerning suicide attacks by terrorists at Pathankot or Rajouri are completely false. They said there have been no such incidents reported in these areas. The Ministry of Defence posted on X that drones and missiles of Pakistani origin targeted military installations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur along the International Border in J&K today. Using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities, the threats were quickly eliminated in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No material losses or casualties were reported. India is still completely equipped to protect its citizens and defend its sovereignty.

Tags :India-Pakistan TensionsSuicide AttackTerrorist AttackPathankotDefence Ministry