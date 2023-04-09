Sunny weather to continue in J&K today

Srinagar, April 9 Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that dry, sunny weather is expected to continue during the next 24 hours.

"Dry, sunny weather is expected to continue in J&K during next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 5.1, Pahalgam 0.5 and Gulmarg 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 0.8 and Leh minus 3 as the minimum temperature.

