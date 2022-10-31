Supreme Court bans two-finger rape test for victims of sexual assault
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 31, 2022 03:57 PM 2022-10-31T15:57:20+5:30 2022-10-31T15:58:11+5:30
The Supreme Court on Monday said it is unfortunate that the practice of the “two-finger test” to examine rape ...
The Supreme Court on Monday said it is unfortunate that the practice of the “two-finger test” to examine rape survivors is still prevalent in society, and asked the Centre and the states to ensure it is not conducted.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli overturned the decision of the Jharkhand High Court acquitting a rape and murder convict, and upheld the decision of a trial court holding him guilty.
The bench said the decade-old decision of the top court had held the "two-finger test" as a violation of a woman's dignity and privacy.It issued a slew of directions to the Centre and state government authorities and asked the DGPs and health secretaries of the states to ensure that the "two-finger test" is not conducted.Open in app