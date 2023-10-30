Supriya Sule hails SC verdict directing Maha Speaker to complete defection petitions by Jan 31

New Delhi, Oct 30 Hours after the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra Speaker to conclude NCP's defection petitions by January 31 next year, party leader Supriya Sule welcomed the decision saying that they have finally got a timeline.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day directed that proceedings in deciding pending defection petitions in the Shiv Sena split case shall be concluded by December 31. The top court has also directed the Maharashtra Speaker to conclude NCP's defection petitions by January 31, 2024.

Speaking to the media, Sule said, “I am eternally grateful to the Supreme Court for being fair and just Satyamev Jayate.”

"We have finally got a timeline, and it clearly shows the Maharashtra government and the speaker’s office, which is supposed to be supreme," she said.

“We look at the speaker as not just of any party but the speaker is the custodian of fairness, honesty and truth, and which was not happening unfortunately in Maharashtra. Hence, the Supreme Court had to intervene, and they have made very strong comments on the speakers’ behaviours. And from the bottom of my heart, full gratitude and I am grateful for this justice,” she added.

