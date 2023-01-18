Surat police stops burial of teenage girl, sends body for autopsy

Surat, Jan 18 Surat police have stopped a family from burying their 17-year-old daughter and sent the body for post-mortem.

The family was apparently burying the body without intimating the police.

Hazira Police Inspector G.S.Patel told media that a samaritan had informed that a family is carrying a girl's body in a tractor for burial, and that they plan to bury it in an isolated place near Nyco company premises.

Police team reached the spot, stopped the burial and sent the body for post-mortem.

On questioning, the girl's father Chandan told police that he works in a factory in Hazira. He said that on Tuesday afternoon while he was at work, his family informed him that their daughter had hung herself.

As they did not suspect anyone, they did not inform police and since as per their custom, minors are buried, they had decided to bury her.

Only the post-mortem report will ascertain the reason for the death. If there are any injury marks, then action will be taken accordingly and a fresh investigation started, said the officer.

