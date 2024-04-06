Sushil Gupta Receives Abuse From Election Commission Over Poll Meeting Permission in Haryana; 5 EC Employees Suspended

The Election Commission's website was flooded with shocking posts after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sushil Gupta sought permission for the public meeting in Haryana on April 7. According to the screenshots of the application posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), it was written "Koni Dende," and in other screen grabs, it was read that the abuse was given to the mother.

Following this, Sushil Gupta, the President of the Haryana AAP, condemned the reply by EC and attacked the ruling party and Election Commission of India, terming it as a "puppet of the BJP."

Dr Sushil Gupta Attacks EC:

कैथल में EC प्रकरण पर मेरा बयान।



हरियाणा में चुनाव आयोग भाजपा का पंगू बन गया है‼️



➡️7 अप्रैल को दो कार्यक्रम की अनुमति AAP द्वारा मांगी गई।



➡️पहली को रिजेक्ट करके लिखा आया Koni Dende



➡️दूसरी अनुमति को भी रिजेक्ट करके मां की भद्दी गाली लिखी आई।



➡️क्या इस देश में निष्पक्ष… pic.twitter.com/vTfhlx0bt2 — Dr Sushil Gupta (@DrSushilKrGupta) April 5, 2024

Sushil Gupta said that the Election Commission has become the puppet of BJP in Haryana. AAP had sought two permissions for the rally on April 7. In the first application, it has been written that the nanny should not be paid, and in response to the second application, the mother has been abused.

Screen Grabs Posted From Election Commission Website:

Election Commission has literally abused the Candidate's Representative of AAP leader Sushil Gupta and put Mia Khalifa's picture in the order copy when sought permission via Suvidha website of ECI.



This is not edited, I have the screen recording. Will @ECISVEEP take any action? pic.twitter.com/WHUoLEDFqN — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) April 5, 2024

Gupta asked whether the Election Commission has become so stupid that it will write abuses in response to permission. Can elections be fair in this country? He has also demanded strict action against the responsible officers.

EC Says Website Was Hacked

After the district administration became aware of the situation, ARO Brahma Prakash suspended five employees with immediate effect and wrote a letter to the police to investigate it. While giving information about the matter, ARO Brahma Prakash said that he suspended the five employees responsible with immediate effect.

The Kaithal Deputy Commissioner took to Twitter earlier today (April) to inform the public about the situation. According to the tweet, on April 4, 2024, an unauthorised individual or group gained access to the ENCORE portal using the user ID assigned to an ARO for the Kaithal assembly segment under the Kurukshetra Parliamentary Constituency in Haryana. The culprits then misused the access to post derogatory content on the portal.

An incident was reported on 4th April 2024 wherein the user ID of Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Kaithal, Parliamentary Constituency (PC) Kurukshetra, was misused by hitherto unknown person/s to access the ENCORE portal, and make derogatory posts therein. (1/3) — Deputy Commissioner Kaithal (@dckaithal) April 5, 2024

The Deputy Commissioner has assured swift action in response to this breach. Five individuals suspected to be involved in the incident have been suspended. Additionally, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Kaithal on April 5, 2024. To ensure a thorough investigation, an enquiry is also underway to gather further details and identify those responsible.