Suspected terrorist Maaz allowed to attend father's funeral

Shivamogga, (Karnataka) Sep 24 One of the two suspected IS terrorists arrested in this district of the state has been allowed to attend his father's funeral on Saturday.

Fifty-two-year-old Munir Ahmad, Maaz Munir's father, who was a heart patient, suffered an attack after the arrest of his son. He passed away on Friday evening. Following his death, security has been beefed up in the communally sensitive Shivamogga.

The funeral is scheduled to be held in Thirthahalli of this district, according to family sources. The authorities have produced him before a local court already in the backdrop of the development.

Meanwhile, the police have stumbled upon many facts during the course of investigation of the two suspected terrorists. They believe that arrested suspected IS terrorists Maaz Munir and Syed Yasin along with Shariq, who is still absconding had visited Pakistan for training.

The trio had managed to sneak into the borders of Pakistan for training. Shivamoga SP Lakshmi Prasad has stated that they are investigating further into the issue.

As per the investigation officers, they have collected audio conversations of absconding suspected terrorist Shariq with ISIS leaders. They said that Shariq had established direct contact with IS terrorists and carried out their instructions.

The conversations, they said, surround exploding bombs and the police teams have formed special teams to nab Shariq, who appears to be more dangerous and involved in big racket of brain washing and recruiting engineering graduates and other well-educated students to IS in India.

Earlier investigations revealed that the trio was conspiring to wage a war against the Indian state and establish a caliphate here and bring sharia law. They had burnt Indian flags and maintained that India has to be liberated from the present form into an Islamic state.

Further investigation is on.

