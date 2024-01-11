Maharashtra State Takes Top Honors in Swachh Survekshan 2023; Indore and Surat Shine as Cleanest Cities

On Thursday Central government's annual cleanliness survey, announced the results of cleanest cities. Madhya Pradesh Indore and Gujrat Surat were adjudged the 'cleanest cities' in the country, while Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai retrained the third position.

Maharashtra baged top postion for Swachh Survekshan Award 2023, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisghar. It's a seventh time that Indore won te title of cleanest city. President Droupadi Murmu presented awards to the winners at an event in this location. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others were also there.

