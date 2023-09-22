Swiggy accused by users of charging ₹3 extra on their order

A row erupted on Thursday after many social media users accused Swiggy of overcharging its customers. However, the foodtech major said no customer was overcharged and attributed the issue to a technical bug.“We confirm no customers have been overcharged and they have paid the correct amount. This was due to a tech bug, which we have fixed. We continue to deliver thousands of orders every minute to our customers,” a Swiggy spokesperson said.

The matter came to light after a user took to X, formerly Twitter, to flag that Swiggy overcharged an additional INR 3 while ordering food on the app.Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of wealth management startup, Capitalmind also highlighted the same issue. He said while his bill totalled to INR 255.6, he was presented with a bill of INR 259. The issue comes at a time when Swiggy and its rival Zomato have begun levying platform fees of INR 2-3 to shore up their revenues and improve their bottom lines.