Swiggy removes 'egg advertisement' billboard after public outrage

On the occasion of Holi, Swiggy came out with a billboard ad featuring eggs which reads, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart.” This seems to have hurt the sentiments of many who slammed the food delivery company for its “Hinduphobia”.

After much controversy over its billboard advertising Swiggy has decided to take the billboards down. The advertisement went viral on Twitter along with the hashtag #HinduPhobicSwiggy. Several users called for a boycott of the app.

ISCKON Vice President Radharaman Das also tweeted on the matter saying that Swiggy is an old offender as it is also famous for sending non-veg items to their staunchly vegetarian customers who had ordered vegetarian items. “Swiggy starts campaign to give Hindus gyan on Holi. Starts massive ad campaign with hashtag #BuraMatKhelo. Same company Swiggy is also famous for sending non-veg items to some of their customers who are staunch vegetarians and had ordered veg items: Swiggy #BuraMatBhejo,” he tweeted.

