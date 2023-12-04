Taking cue from Assembly polls failure, Cong should change its approach, says Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, Dec 4 Taking lessons from the Assembly poll results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress should rectify its mistakes and change its approach towards alliance politics, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said here on Monday.

It was a clear indication that the Congress should forgo its claim on any seat or state where the alliance partner concerned is in a better position to take on BJP.

"I congratulate the winners. At the same time, my advice for the losers is that they should rectify their mistakes and emerge stronger in the coming days. Some state Congress leaders are suffering from a sense of complacency. Since the beginning I have been saying that the task to contest should be left to the strongest force. Had this formula been followed the debacle could have been prevented," Banerjee told media persons at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata before leaving for his scheduled North Bengal tour.

"We in Trinamool Congress took lessons from our mistakes after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We rectified our errors and hence could win the 2021 Assembly elections," he said.

Only the people of the country will decide the fate and future of the grand-opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance. "Remember that when Congress won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in 2018, then BJP said that the impact of the Assembly polls will not be felt in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. We are now saying that only people of the country will decide whether there will be any impact of the latest results on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Banerjee said.

Soon after the election results, sections in Trinamool Congress had been claiming that the latest results are more of Congress's failure than BJP's success.

