Tamil Nadu: Administration starts 24/7 helpline for migrant workers in Karur

Karur administration authorities have announced to start a 'helpline' service to ensure the safety and protection of Bihar-based migrant workers in the district.

Karur District Collector Dr T Prabhushankar IAS and SP E Sundaravathanam on Monday made the announcement while releasing a video to create awareness among migrant workers to ensure their safety.

"Karur District has introduced a free helpline for the migrant workers who work in Karur," SP Sundaravathanam said in the video message.

He said, "Helpline numbers:- 94981-00786 and 04324-296299 will be available for 24/7 and even Hindi speaking people will also be present at the helpline desk for migrant workers' assitance."

"People who spread fake news and rumours about Northern Migrant Workers on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Telegram will be caught and immediate action will be taken against them", SP added.

Talking about the people living in Karur, Collector Prabhushankar said, "Many people from other states are residing in Tamil Nadu. They are living in the state peacefully. Many migrant labours are working in the Karur district."

Collector added, "There's news of 'attacks' on migrant labours but all such news is rumour and fake. There're district helplines that are active".

On Monday, stepping up the investigation into the rumours of the alleged 'attack' on the Bihar migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, the police of both states swung into action with the Bihar Police issuing the preservation notice to social media platforms while the Tamil Nadu Police is conducting the reach out programmes to the labourers to allay their fears.

The Bihar Police has asked the platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Gmail to save the links of the posts by the miscreants in connection with the rumours of the alleged 'attack', to help in the probe in the future.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor