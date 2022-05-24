Tamil Nadu district collectors on alert across the state for Monkeypox

Tamil Nadu government has put all the district collectors and the district medical officers on a high alert amid the rising cases of Monkeypox across the globe. The state health secretary in his circular also directed the collectors and district medical officers to be on alert for unexplained rashes in the bodies of people, including children.The state health secretary also directed the medical officers to report all suspected cases at the healthcare centres.

All the patients should be reported to the district surveillance officer of the Integrated District Surveillance officer.The health department directed the district medical officers to send the laboratory samples consisting of blood, sputum, and fluid from vesicles to the National Institute of Virology.In Mumbai, the civic body has prepared a 28-bed ward at Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Chinchpokli, to isolate suspected cases of monkeypox. The BMC’s public health department on Monday released a statement that there were no confirmed cases in the city yet, but hospitals have been asked to be vigilant. Vaccines are also being sought to fight the disease. The Canadian government is exploring the possibility of using the smallpox vaccine to protect people from monkeypox infection.

