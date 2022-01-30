Tamil Nadu fire: CM announces Rs 3L for family of deceased

Condoling the death of Virudhunagar fire victim, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday ordered the immediate relief of Rs 3 lakhs for the family of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also announced the compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the injured in the fire incident.

"I have ordered the immediate relief of Rs 3 lakhs each to the families of those who died in the fire accident and 1 lakhs for injured," the Chief Minister said.

Stalin also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered special treatment at the Government Hospital for Deyvendiran and Ganesapandi who were injured in the accident.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the death of Arumugam and Kupendran in the firecracker factory fire that broke out in Virudhunagar district," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, one person died and two injured after a fire broke in a fireworks manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district.

( With inputs from ANI )

