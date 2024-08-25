Tamil Nadu Horror: 16-Year-Old Brother Raped 11-Year-Old Sister Repeatedly While Parents Slept on Terrace

A shocking incident has come to light involving a 16-year-old brother who repeatedly raped his 11-year-old sister. The abuse was revealed after the young girl fell ill and was taken to the hospital, where a doctor's examination uncovered that she was four months pregnant. This revelation has left her parents in a state of shock.

The incident occurred in a village near Jinji in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, transforming the brother-sister relationship into a tragic nightmare. According to the complaint, the victim's parents work hard to support their family and typically sleep on the roof of their house, while the victim and her half-brother slept inside. For the past two years, the accused had been abusing his sister at night without their parents' knowledge.

The situation escalated when the victim fell ill, prompting her parents to take her to the primary health center. It was during this visit that the shocking news of her pregnancy was revealed. The girl has since been admitted to a government hospital for further treatment. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and have detained the minor accused, as investigations continue into this disturbing case of abuse.