Tamil Nadu: Premalatha rejects seat-share buzz, says DMDK alliance call after upcoming conference

Chennai, Dec 25 DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Thursday firmly dismissed media reports claiming that six Assembly constituencies had been earmarked for her party in the ongoing BJP–AIADMK seat-sharing discussions, calling the reports speculative and misleading.

Speaking after hoisting the party flag at the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu, Premalatha said no political party had officially communicated any seat-sharing formula to the DMDK. She stressed that neither the AIADMK nor the BJP had issued a formal statement on the matter, and questioned why conjecture was being passed off as confirmed news.

She cautioned that repeatedly airing unverified claims sourced from social media would undermine the credibility of television channels and misinform voters. Emphasising the DMDK’s independent decision-making, Premalatha said the party would take an alliance call only after consulting its cadre.

“Our stand will reflect the will of our workers. No alliance decision will be announced before the January 9 party conference in Cuddalore,” she said, adding that all rumours circulating ahead of the conference should be ignored.

She further stated that invitations for the second death anniversary of DMDK founder Vijayakanth would be extended to all major political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, NTK and TVK.

Recalling Vijayakanth’s personal beliefs, Premalatha said he had celebrated Christmas since childhood, long before such observances became politicised. She noted that he studied in a Christian school and consistently upheld inclusive values throughout his public life, remarking that some leaders had only recently begun highlighting such celebrations after launching new political parties.

Earlier in the day, Premalatha, along with party treasurer L.K. Sudhish, participated in Christmas celebrations at the party office, distributing sweets and welfare assistance to children and the public.

As part of the second death anniversary observances for Vijayakanth on December 28, the party announced that food distribution programmes would be organised across Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the DMDK’s emphasis on social outreach and remembrance.

