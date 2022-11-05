Tamil Nadu rains: Health Minister inaugurates 200 special camps to curb seasonal fever

With an aim to keep seasonal fever and dengue at bay, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated 200 special camps, said, officials.

He also highlighted the diseases that may hike as heavy rainfall battered the region.

"Usually in monsoon rainy days fever based diseases arise. Our CM advised starting fever camps as per his advice, today 200 special fever camps have been started all over Chennai in 200 wards. From 9 AM to 4 PM. Lakhs of people are expected to get benefits in these special camps. These camps will be done daily in notified places like slums in Chennai," said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

He stressed the ongoing northeast monsoon rains' challenges and said that the administration is engaged in reviewing the water logging situation.

"Our government, Chief Minister took steps to make sure of no water logging. Within 7 to 8 months 90 per cent of the rainwater drainage system is over in Chennai. Our ministers are in-ground continuously to review the situation. People started to thank the government for our work in the rainwater drainage system," he added.

State Minister for Municipal Administration, KN Nehru outlined the state government's measures to tackle the drainage issue in the region.

"Compared to last year there was double the rain poured in Chennai. As we have alerted that after the 9th again rain spell to pour, We are in the process at once to do road repair works, cleaning drainage systems etc. There are around 27 thousand roads in Chennai. Funds have been allotted for repair and new roads. Soon it will be done and finished," said Nehru.

Earlier the state government on Wednesday declared a holiday for schools in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur districts due to heavy rains.

The Regional Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai and heavy to very heavy rainfall in adjoining districts Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu among others in the next few days.

( With inputs from ANI )

