Tamil Nadu: Theni District CEO orders schools not to allow wristband with caste identity

Theni District CEO has ordered all school principals in the district to ensure that students should not tie coloured strings on their hands to indicate caste identity.

The order copy that teachers should warn students that stern action will be taken against those who incites caste division.

Earlier on April 30, a school student died in Tirunelveli, days after he suffered head injuries after a clash with fellow students allegedly over the wearing of a wristband with caste identity.

The teenage student had died while undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Government Medical College.

( With inputs from ANI )

