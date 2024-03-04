Tamil Nadu: Two Schools Receive Bomb Threats via Email Turns Out To Be Hoax

In a shocking incident two schools in Tamil Nadu received bomb threat which created a panic situation among the parents and school authorities.

These threats were sent on email. First email was to PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore on Sunday following the hoax Phone call on Monday to Second private school in Kancheepuram got a hoax phone call on Monday morning. After a search conducted by the bomb detection and disposal squad, the threat was determined to be a hoax.

Earlier, a similar incident occurred in Chennai where multiple schools were evacuated due to bomb threats. The safety of students and staff was the top priority for authorities, who quickly implemented evacuation protocols for a smooth response. The incident began with the reception of bomb threat emails by several Chennai schools. Police promptly reacted by sending bomb disposal squads to the targeted institutions. Students were safely sent home with their parents as thorough anti-sabotage checks were carried out.